Ergo (ERG) Trading 34.9% Higher This Week

Ergo (ERG) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 34.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $140.29 million and $926,027.11 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $1.91 or 0.00003387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,244.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.50 or 0.00550282 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.01 or 0.00135144 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00050807 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007742 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.60 or 0.00230426 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.90 or 0.00152729 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00028644 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000454 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 73,631,622 coins and its circulating supply is 73,632,312 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

