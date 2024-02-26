ETHPoW Price Tops $3.17 (ETHW)

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One ETHPoW coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.17 or 0.00005805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ETHPoW has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. ETHPoW has a total market cap of $342.18 million and $23.98 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ETHPoW

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. The official website for ETHPoW is ethereumpow.org. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. ETHPoW’s official message board is medium.com/@ethw.

Buying and Selling ETHPoW

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 3.02276055 USD and is up 2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $12,896,010.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

