Evotec (ETR:EVT) Shares Down 0.7%

Evotec SE (ETR:EVT – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €13.66 ($14.85) and last traded at €13.89 ($15.10). 361,173 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,360,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.99 ($15.21).

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.21, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €16.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.61.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

