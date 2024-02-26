Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0296 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Extendicare Stock Performance

Shares of EXETF stock opened at $4.74 on Monday. Extendicare has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $5.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.92.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

