Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0296 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.
Extendicare Stock Performance
Shares of EXETF stock opened at $4.74 on Monday. Extendicare has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $5.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.92.
Extendicare Company Profile
