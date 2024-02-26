Fleetwood Bank (OTCMKTS:FLEW) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.50 and last traded at $50.75. Approximately 405 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.95.

Fleetwood Bank Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.39.

Fleetwood Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%.

About Fleetwood Bank

Fleetwood Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Fleetwood Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. Its loan products include consumer loans, including home equity loans, personal loans, and automobile loans; residential mortgage loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial and agricultural loans, commercial mortgages, commercial construction loans, residential tract development loans, commercial term loans, working capital lines of credit, and guaranteed loans.

