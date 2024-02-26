Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.00

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.
Flight Centre Travel Group Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97.
Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile
Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.
