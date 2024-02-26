Flow Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $149.94 Million (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. During the last seven days, Flow has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. Flow has a market cap of $1.58 billion and $149.94 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can now be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00001945 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flow Coin Profile

Flow launched on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,490,653,079 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official website is flow.com. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

