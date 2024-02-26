Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Fox Factory from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

FOXF traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.70. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $44.10 and a twelve month high of $125.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.82.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $332.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.07 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 171.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

