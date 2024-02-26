G999 (G999) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 26th. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $0.08 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00070229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00023410 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00020354 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00008439 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001453 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

