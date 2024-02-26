Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.11

Galantas Gold Co. (CVE:GAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Galantas Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.60, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$12.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21.

Get Galantas Gold alerts:

Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Galantas Gold Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galantas Gold Company Profile

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and lead deposits. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers; and the Gairloch project that covering an area of 217 square kilometers located in the Gairloch Schist Belt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galantas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galantas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.