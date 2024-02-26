Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) Director Sells C$79,096.50 in Stock

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) Director Michael Price sold 65,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$79,096.50.

Michael Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 21st, Michael Price sold 14,600 shares of Galiano Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.34, for a total value of C$19,564.00.

Galiano Gold Trading Down 1.6 %

TSE GAU traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$1.21. 86,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,772. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.96. Galiano Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.62 and a 12-month high of C$1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$272.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a current ratio of 4.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Galiano Gold from C$1.20 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Galiano Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

