Gazit Globe (TSE:GZT) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Gazit Globe Ltd (TSE:GZT – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GZT) shot up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$11.66 and last traded at C$11.66. 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.64.
Gazit Globe Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.18, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.66. The stock has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -376.13.
About Gazit Globe
Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, operates, and manages supermarket-anchored shopping centers in North America, Europe, and internationally. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 426 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 6.6 million square meters in approximately 20 countries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gazit Globe
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for Gazit Globe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gazit Globe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.