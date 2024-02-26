GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Stock Price Up 5.9%

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03). 1,351,717 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,451,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.13 ($0.03).

GCM Resources Stock Up 5.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 0.61.

GCM Resources Company Profile

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

