Geegoopuzzle Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last Week (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Geegoopuzzle has a market cap of $221.94 million and $34,971.24 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be bought for about $1.48 or 0.00002706 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00015832 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00014963 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001315 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,664.53 or 0.99982094 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.87 or 0.00191804 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008997 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 1.48115128 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $31,261.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

