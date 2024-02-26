General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Position Boosted by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932,869 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares during the period. General Motors makes up 1.7% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $30,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter worth about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in General Motors by 149.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of General Motors by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Wedbush boosted their target price on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.66.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE GM traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $39.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,650,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,422,779. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $41.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.27. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 4.92%.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.