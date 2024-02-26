Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) were up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.09. Approximately 2,766,892 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 6,550,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Geron Trading Up 5.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Institutional Trading of Geron

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 8.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 571,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 31.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 45,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Geron by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Geron by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 143,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 28,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Geron by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,336,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,182 shares in the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

