Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Shares Down 4.2%

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30. 951,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,472,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.354 per share. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -85.98%.

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $43,049.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,861,472 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,367,100.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 220,564 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $2,207,845.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,405,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,470.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 571,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,362,151 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 93.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,497,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,201 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 8,487.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,832,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776,310 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 69.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 160,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 65,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 105.9% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 454,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 233,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

