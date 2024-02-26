Got Guaranteed (GOTG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,174.19

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded up 17.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. In the last seven days, Got Guaranteed has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. One Got Guaranteed token can currently be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Got Guaranteed has a market cap of $6.15 million and approximately $2,174.19 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Got Guaranteed Profile

Got Guaranteed’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for Got Guaranteed is gotg.world. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.

[Telegram](https://t.me/Gotg%5FGroup)”

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

