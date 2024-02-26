Head to Head Analysis: ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC) & 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)

ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) and 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ABVC BioPharma and 180 Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get ABVC BioPharma alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABVC BioPharma $970,000.00 9.89 -$16.42 million ($3.60) -0.34 180 Life Sciences N/A N/A -$38.73 million N/A N/A

ABVC BioPharma has higher revenue and earnings than 180 Life Sciences.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ABVC BioPharma has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 180 Life Sciences has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

24.7% of ABVC BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of 180 Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of ABVC BioPharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of 180 Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ABVC BioPharma and 180 Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABVC BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A 180 Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares ABVC BioPharma and 180 Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABVC BioPharma -1,611.23% -348.52% -102.42% 180 Life Sciences N/A -501.18% -236.01%

Summary

ABVC BioPharma beats 180 Life Sciences on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ABVC BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

ABVC BioPharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients; ABV-1701 Vitargus that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal detachment or vitreous hemorrhage; and ABV-1519, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. ABVC BioPharma, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Rgene Corporation; and collaboration agreements with BioHopeKing Corporation and BioFirst Corporation. The company is based in Fremont, California. ABVC BioPharma, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of YuanGene Corporation.

About 180 Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. 180 Life Sciences Corp. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ABVC BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABVC BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.