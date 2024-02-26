Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA) Trading 0.4% Higher

Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.03 and last traded at $66.03. 608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.76.

Hills Bancorporation Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.46.

About Hills Bancorporation

Hills Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Hills Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as demand, savings, and time deposits. Its loan products include real estate loans comprising residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; mortgage and construction loans; commercial and financial loans; agricultural loans; and personal, automobile, installment, and other consumer loans.

