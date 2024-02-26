HNI (NYSE:HNI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get HNI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HNI

HNI Stock Performance

HNI stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $43.08. 464,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,160. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.73. HNI has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $44.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $679.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.15 million. HNI had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HNI will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in HNI during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in HNI by 1,015.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in HNI during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HNI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HNI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.