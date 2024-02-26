Hooked Protocol (HOOK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $26.71 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Hooked Protocol has a total market capitalization of $153.85 million and $26.71 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00002148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,333,333 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 125,664,711.07590568 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.17040863 USD and is up 6.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $14,777,083.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

