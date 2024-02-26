Internet Computer (ICP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $158.32 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion and approximately $158.32 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for about $13.12 or 0.00023384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00070283 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00020105 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00008439 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 514,965,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 459,544,301 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

