Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Shares Purchased by Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF makes up 0.1% of Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 49,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

PWV traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $52.99. 10,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,429. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average of $48.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $43.08 and a 12-month high of $53.31.

About Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

