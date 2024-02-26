Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 151,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 11,393 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 126,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 54,150 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 8,540,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,275,000 after buying an additional 1,272,322 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $21.11. 8,104,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,631,384. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average is $21.04. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $21.27.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

