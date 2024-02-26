Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $31.36

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.36 and last traded at $31.39, with a volume of 33208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.41. The company has a market capitalization of $679.91 million, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHS. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.