Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $31.17

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.17 and last traded at $31.17, with a volume of 46186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.37.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

