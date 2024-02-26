Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $34.13

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.13 and last traded at $34.20, with a volume of 396995 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.03.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYT. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,070.6% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 6,074,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555,242 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,292.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,537,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,685,000 after buying an additional 5,140,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,010.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,838,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,430,000 after buying an additional 1,672,767 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 922.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,829,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,960,000 after buying an additional 1,650,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 874.9% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,534,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,844,000 after buying an additional 1,377,414 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.