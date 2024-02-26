Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,851,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 616% from the previous session’s volume of 258,595 shares.The stock last traded at $26.42 and had previously closed at $26.46.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,049,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,058,000 after acquiring an additional 294,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,677,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,964,000 after acquiring an additional 421,051 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,147,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,290,000 after acquiring an additional 161,349 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 86.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,768,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,962,000 after acquiring an additional 821,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,383,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

