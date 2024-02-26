iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Lowered by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,421 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Roundview Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $97.13. 9,374,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,917,424. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $100.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.11.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

