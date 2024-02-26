Joy Driscoll Durling Sells 3,917 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) insider Joy Driscoll Durling sold 3,917 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $289,466.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,394.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joy Driscoll Durling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Joy Driscoll Durling sold 5,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $298,750.00.

PCOR stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,690,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.91 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.20. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $78.72.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275,404 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,773,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,447,000 after buying an additional 2,084,166 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,186,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 4,290.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,334,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,353,000 after buying an additional 1,303,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,886,000 after buying an additional 1,042,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

