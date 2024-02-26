Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10,589.50

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as £105.90 ($134.32) and last traded at £104.50 ($132.55), with a volume of 9705 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at £104 ($131.91).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.
Judges Scientific Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,425 ($119.55), for a total transaction of £141,375 ($179,318.87). Corporate insiders own 22.93% of the company’s stock.
About Judges Scientific
Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. It operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.
