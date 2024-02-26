Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10,589.50

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as £105.90 ($134.32) and last traded at £104.50 ($132.55), with a volume of 9705 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at £104 ($131.91).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Judges Scientific alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Judges Scientific

Judges Scientific Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9,579.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9,047.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £691.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,977.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,425 ($119.55), for a total transaction of £141,375 ($179,318.87). Corporate insiders own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

About Judges Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. It operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.