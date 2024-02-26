Jupiter (JUP) Price Reaches $0.50

Jupiter (JUP) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $752.22 million and approximately $166.25 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter token can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000920 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s launch date was January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange. Jupiter’s official website is jup.ag.

Buying and Selling Jupiter

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,350,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.49105501 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 186 active market(s) with $114,954,146.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

