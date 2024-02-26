KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $7.11. Approximately 30,323 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 37,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on KALA BIO from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -1.82.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $30,547.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,899.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in KALA BIO by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 108,674 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in KALA BIO by 1,044.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 522,189 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in KALA BIO by 22.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 81,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in KALA BIO by 173.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 154,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of KALA BIO by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 14,280 shares during the period. 23.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

