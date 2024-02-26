Lxi Reit (LON:LXI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $98.00

Lxi Reit (LON:LXI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 98 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 101.30 ($1.28), with a volume of 4548380 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.80 ($1.28).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.48, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 103.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 95.92. The firm has a market cap of £1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -460.45 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Lxi Reit’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,181.82%.

LXI REIT plc invests in commercial property assets predominantly in the UK, let, or pre-let, on long (typically 20 to 30 years to expiry or first break), inflation-linked leases to a wide range of strong tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors. The Company may invest in fixed-price forward funded developments, provided they are pre-let to an acceptable tenant and full planning permission is in place.

