Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MGA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Magna International from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Magna International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Magna International from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magna International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

Magna International Price Performance

MGA stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.33. 1,061,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,853. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.71. Magna International has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.20.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Magna International will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 332.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Magna International by 323.5% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magna International by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

