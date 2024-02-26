Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MBUU. Raymond James dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

MBUU stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.62. 273,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,379. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.87. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $40.29 and a 52-week high of $62.36. The company has a market capitalization of $891.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $211.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael K. Hooks bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $535,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 33.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 37,217 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth $1,358,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth about $593,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 26,150 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

