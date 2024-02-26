Metahero Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $31.32 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 26th. Metahero has a market cap of $31.32 million and $921,486.44 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metahero has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000728 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00022788 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005159 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.