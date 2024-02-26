MetisDAO (METIS) Price Up 17.6% Over Last Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $104.87 or 0.00191804 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $550.61 million and $37.50 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 106.36036117 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 187 active market(s) with $59,827,578.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

