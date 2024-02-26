Navcoin (NAV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.59 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0433 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $29,039.70 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.92 or 0.00136134 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00037690 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00019711 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005449 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001798 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

