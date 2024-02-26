NEAR Protocol Price Tops $4.07 on Top Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 26th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $4.25 billion and approximately $509.63 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $4.07 or 0.00007469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00071808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00023661 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00020234 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000822 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,178,266,083 coins and its circulating supply is 1,042,857,346 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,178,266,083 with 1,042,857,346 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.79923347 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 355 active market(s) with $209,215,225.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

