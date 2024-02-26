NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited (NETDY) (OTCMKTS:NETDY) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited (NETDY) (OTCMKTS:NETDY – Get Free Report) rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.37 and last traded at $5.37. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.
NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited (NETDY) Trading Up 3.9 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37.
NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited (NETDY) Company Profile
NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited is an investment holding company. The Company is principally engaged in licensing of computer software and the provision of related services. It provides learning and performance management solutions to help companies, government agencies and other organizations manage productivity.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited (NETDY)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited (NETDY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited (NETDY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.