Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Get Netflix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $587.65. 2,392,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,444,934. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.24. Netflix has a 52-week low of $285.33 and a 52-week high of $597.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,857 shares of company stock valued at $148,790,491 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.