NeuLion (TSE:NLN) Trading 0.9% Higher

NeuLion, Inc. (TSE:NLN – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.11 and last traded at C$1.08. Approximately 3,382,379 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,358% from the average daily volume of 231,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.
NeuLion Trading Up 0.9 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.08.
NeuLion Company Profile
NeuLion, Inc provides enterprise digital video solutions in the United States and internationally. Its flagship solution, the NeuLion Digital Platform, is a proprietary cloud-based turnkey solution that enables the delivery and monetization of digital video content. The NeuLion Digital Platform provides content owners and rights holders with an end-to-end turnkey video distribution platform that enables them to ingest, encode, manage, deliver, monetize, and analyze the performance of their live and on-demand digital video content.
