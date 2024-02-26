NFT Trading Up 1.3% This Week (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. In the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00015410 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00015011 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001288 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,849.72 or 1.00075777 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.35 or 0.00186983 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008810 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NFT (NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

