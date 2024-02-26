Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Stock Price Up 18.2%

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 254,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 357,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Noble Mineral Exploration Stock Up 18.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 10.76 and a quick ratio of 16.26.

About Noble Mineral Exploration

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012.

