NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (NWHUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0222 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $3.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at September 30, 2023, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 229 income-producing properties and 18.2 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

