NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (NWHUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0222 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $3.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $7.20.
About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
