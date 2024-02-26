NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NRG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

NRG Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

Institutional Trading of NRG Energy

NYSE:NRG traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,759,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.45. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $55.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,434 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2,317.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,759,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,969,000 after buying an additional 1,686,761 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $59,850,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $49,072,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

