Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.67 and last traded at $13.67. Approximately 31,534 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 35,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 1.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.41.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.