Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.67 and last traded at $13.67. Approximately 31,534 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 35,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUW. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 113,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 18,331 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $914,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 27,357 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 42,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

