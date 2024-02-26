Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Shares Down 0.6%

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.03 and last traded at $12.04. Approximately 44,498 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 70,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 105,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $1,225,909.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,367,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,210,820.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 285,367 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,739 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $2,072,000.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

